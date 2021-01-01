D.C. reported one of the highest COVID-19 case rates in the country and city officials took notice. Within 48 hours, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser reinstated the indoor mask mandate, announced a city-wide vaccine mandate and rolled out a $50 million rapid-test program. And the mayor wasn't alone, D.C. City Council also reacted to this surge and passed legislation requiring students 16-years-old and up to get vaccinated against COVID-19. WTOP's Scott Gelman joins us this week to walk us through this avalanche of policy meant to beat back the Omicron surge.