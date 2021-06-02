In this episode Billy Amendola & David Frangioni interview Dave Weckl & Rob Silverman from Drumology. Dave talks about his online drum school http://www.daveweckl.com and his upcoming record release in April on his new label - Autumn Hill Records. Rob discusses the Drumology album featuring drum duet tracks with Simon Phillips, Dave Weckl, Steve Smith, Greg Bissonette and more + the February Modern Drummer Drumology Playalong Contest - play along with Simon Phillips, Dave Weckl or Rob Silverman - download the Free Track here https://www.robsilvermandrums.net/mdcontest, video yourself playing along to 1 of the tracks, and submit the video directly within the top pinned post on Modern Drummer's Facebook page facebook.com/moderndrummer.