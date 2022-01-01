John's guest is legendary master percussionist, Luis Conte. Luis discusses moving from his native Santiago, Cuba to Los Angeles at age 15, and his first big break touring with "The Hues Corporation." John and Luis do a deep dive into Luis' incredible and prolific career as a first call studio and touring percussionist with artists such as Madonna, Phil Collins and Jackson Browne, and some great stories including his audition for Madonna's band, playing drums with Phil Collins' big band and much more! Please subscribe to Live From My Drum Room! https://www.youtube.com/c/JohnDeChristopherLiveFromMyDrumRoom https://linktr.ee/live_from_my_drum_room