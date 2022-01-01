John's guest this week is Joshua Simonds, Executive Director of PAS (Percussive Arts Society). In this episode, Joshua discusses his musical and business background, his role at PAS, the upcoming Percussive Arts Society International Convention (PASIC), November 9-12, in Indianapolis, IN and some of the artists appearing this year. Other topics include the PASIC artist application process, a preview of this year's PAS Hall of Fame Inductees and PAS Award Recipients, and much more! Please subscribe to Live From My Drum Room! https://www.youtube.com/c/JohnDeChristopherLiveFromMyDrumRoom https://linktr.ee/live_from_my_drum_room