John's guest is the legendary and incomparable, Jim Keltner! John and Jim discuss Jim's incredible and prolific career starting with his first recording, Gary Lewis and the Playboys' "Just My Style." Continuing with his work with Bob Dylan, Mad Dogs and Englishmen, John Lennon, George Harrison, Ringo Starr, Gary Wright, Steely Dan, The Traveling Wilburys and much more! Jim opens up about his friends and drumming contemporaries Hal Blaine, Earl Palmer, Jim Gordon, Levon Helm, Jeff Porcaro, Rick Marotta, Ringo Starr and Charlie Watts. This episode is jam packed with stories and information from a true master of the instrument and National Treasure, but we barely scratched the surface so look for Part 2 in 2023! Please Subscribe to Live From My Drum Room on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/JohnDeChristopherLiveFromMyDrumRoom And Podcast! https://linktr.ee/live_from_my_drum_room