John's guest this week is legendary studio drummer John JR Robinson. In this episode, JR talks about attending Berklee College in Boston in the early/mid 1970s where his classmates included Vinnie Colaiuta, Steve Smith, Casey Scheuerell and Kenwood Dennard, and studying with Alan Dawson and Gary Chaffee. Going on the road with his show band and meeting and joining Rufus and Chaka Khan and moving to Los Angeles, which was a pivotal point in his career. After meeting Quincy Jones, JR became one of the busiest and most in-demand studio drummers in LA. John and JR do a deep dive into some of the biggest hits he recorded, and JR shares stories about working with Michael Jackson, Madonna, John Fogerty, Barbra Streisand, Steve Winwood, Lionel Richie, David Lee Roth, as well as his latest project "SRT," who will be releasing their full record soon. This was only the tip of the iceberg so stay tuned for Part 2!