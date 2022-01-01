For the 100th episode of Live From My Drum Room, John's guest is the legendary Dave Weckl! In this episode, Dave talks about touring and his latest projects, his early drumming influences with great insights into Buddy Rich, his online drum school, his philosophy for achieving his live drum sound, his recording studio, engineering and much, much more! A must watch episode! Be sure to subscribe to Live From My Drum Room: https://www.youtube.com/c/JohnDeChristopherLiveFromMyDrumRoom https://linktr.ee/live_from_my_drum_room