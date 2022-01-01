In this week's episode, John talks with drummer, educator and product designer, Pat Petrillo. John and Pat do a deep dive into Pat's latest and critically acclaimed record, "The Power Station Sessions" which features Nile Rodgers, John Popper, Oz Noy, Lenny Pickett, Felecia Collins and Glen Burtnik. Pat takes us into the recording process, his instrument choices, and song material. Pat also talks about drummers that influenced him, his years in drum corps and developing technique, and much more! Pat will be featured in an upcoming issue of Modern Drummer! Please subscribe to: https://www.youtube.com/c/JohnDeChristopherLiveFromMyDrumRoom