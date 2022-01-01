This week's episode is a rebroadcast of a show that originally aired live on October 17, 2020 with two of the greatest, most prolific drummers on the planet and two of John's best friends, legendary drummers Steve Gadd and Rick Marotta! Steve and Rick shared stories of their days coming up in New York as first call session players, how they met and became great friends, and lots of great stories and hilarious moments. With a surprise guest appearance by Will Lee! Buckle your seatbelt and enjoy the ride on this special episode! Please subscribe to Live From My Drum Room YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/JohnDeChristopherLiveFromMyDrumRoom and Podcast! https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/live-from-my-drum-room-with-john-dechristopher/id1575100168