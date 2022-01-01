John's guest this week is the incredible Marco Minnemann! In this episode Marco talks about his recent tour with his band "The Aristocrats" and their process for writing and recording music. Marco also discusses his concept for independence and how he applies it to music, recording in his home studio and achieving his sound. John and Marco shared stories of their time together on the road on various clinic tours. Marco discussed the aspirational aspect of drumming and how hopes his playing inspires other drummers and much more! Check out John's other episodes and subscribe to his YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/c/JohnDeChristopherLiveFromMyDrumRoom and Podcast! https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/live-from-my-drum-room-with-john-dechristopher/id1575100168