Part 4 of John DeChristopher's series Remembering Charlie Watts. John's guests were Jim Keltner, Vinnie Colaiuta, Charley Drayton, Pete Thomas, Anton Fig and Aaron Comess. They shared some beautiful stories about Charlie and even turned to Ringo, as drummers often do. Hold on to your hats because this is one of the best. Check out John's other episodes of "Live From My Drum Room" and subscribe to his YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/c/JohnDeChristopherLiveFromMyDrumRoom