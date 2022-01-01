John's guest is Chris Hart, Director of Artist Relations at Remo Inc. Chris has built relationships with the world's top drummers and percussionists and in this show, you'll see why he is one of the most loved and respected figures in the Drum Industry. John and Chris discussed their history going back to when they met in 1985 working for Simmons Electronic Drums in Los Angeles. Chris shared stories and insights from his 30 years working at Remo, including Remo Belli himself promoting him to Marketing Manager of Remo's World Percussion program, meeting the legendary Louie Bellson for the first time and his relationship with him, a great Paul McCartney story, and much more.