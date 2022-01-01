John's guest is Lorne Wheaton. Lorne is one of the most respected and sought after drum techs and stage managers in the business, and has worked for a who's who of drummers and bands, including Steve Smith/Journey & Vital Information, Alex Van Halen/Van Halen, Mickey Curry/Bryan Adams, Keith Carlock/Steely Dan, John Tempesta/The Cult, Eric Singer/Kiss and Neil Peart/Rush. He was Neil's tech from 2001 until his passing in 2020. Lorne recalls how he got his start at age 14 or 15, helping "Rush" with their equipment at high schools dances and how it evolved into a career spanning more than four decades, including coming full circle to work for Neil and Rush in 2001. Lorne also shared some great stories about Neil's incredible work ethic and dedication to his craft. And much more!