John's guest is Ronn Dunnett, CEO & President of Dunnett Classic Drums, The George Way Drum Company and Milestone Percussion. John and Ronn discussed Ronn's early years as a drummer playing throughout Canada, forming Dunnett Classic Drums 30 years ago, acquiring the George Way Drum Company and most recently his acquisition of Milestone Percussion. Ronn gives a great history lesson on George Way and his designs and innovations that are still being used today. Ronn shared insights on being an independent drum company, his strategy for building relationships with customers and dealers, and much more! Check out this episode with a Drum Industry insider!