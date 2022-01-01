John's guest was Mike Dolbear, well known drummer, teacher and Drum Industry figure. Mike talks about writing his book, "Rhythm and Fills," launching www.mikedolbear.com, his love of teaching and some of his students who have gone on to being successful, as well as him studying with the great Kenny Clare. He also talks about his role in the global Drum Community organizing and promoting clinic tours, creating the "Young Drummer of the Year" competition, "The Ultimate Drum Experience" organizing 1,000 drummers for the opening ceremony of 2012 Summer Olympics in London, and much more!