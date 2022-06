John's guest was Donn Bennett, drummer, educator and founder of Donn Bennett's Drum Studio in Seattle, WA. Donn talks about how he went from a teaching studio to opening his retail store, how he got into collecting vintage drums, creating "Donn's Drum Vault" - his incredible collection of rare and vintage drums and his "Artist Collection" of celebrity gear. John and Donn also shared personal stories about Charlie Watts, Elvin Jones, Hal Blaine, Armand Zildjian, Ringo Starr and more!