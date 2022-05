John's guest is Aaron Comess, drummer and founding member of the "Spin Doctors." In this episode Aaron talks about growing up in Dallas, his early influences, his teachers, attending North Texas State, then Berklee College in Boston for a year, and eventually moving to New York and forming the Spin Doctors. John and Aaron discussed Aaron's drum sound and the recording process for "Pocket Full of Kryptonite" their hugely successful breakthrough record, and much more!