John's guest is the legendary David Garibaldi! David and John discussed his incredible career with Tower of Power, and his concept for creating some of the most iconic and timeless drum beats in history, including his signature groove for TOP's timeless classic, "What Is Hip." David talks about his influences for creating his own unique style as one of the preeminent funk drummers and one of the most important drummers of our time. David also discusses about his new book, "DG's Notebook My Path To The Groove - Ideas From A Beat Collector" his first drum set he used on the early TOP records, his drum sound and much more!