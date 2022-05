John's guest this week is the one and only Keith Carlock! In this episode, Keith and John recall their first meeting in 1997 at the beginning of Keith's career. Keith talks about playing the 55 Bar in New York with guitarist Wayne Krantz, where he caught the attention of Donald Fagen and Walter Becker, ultimately leading to him landing the drum chair for "Steely Dan," which he's held for almost 20 years. Keith also talks about working with Sting, John Mayer, James Taylor, Toto, and much more!