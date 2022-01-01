In this episode, John caught up with his old friend Chris Layton and talked about his early drumming influences, moving from his home town of Corpus Christi to Austin, TX at age 20. Becoming entrenched in Austin's music scene, which led to meeting legendary guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughan and forming, "Double Trouble." Chris talked about developing his style for playing his signature Texas Shuffle, his critically acclaimed group "Arc Angels" and his long association with guitar great, Kenny Wayne Shepherd. John and Chris also remembered their mutual friend, the late great Mitch Mitchell.