John DeChristopher has had a fun and informative discussion with his old friend Russ Miller. They talked about how Russ got his start in Miami, how they met in 1990, and his move to Los Angeles, where after paying his dues, he established himself as a top session musician. They also talked about his company Gruv-X, his product designs for Mapex Drums and Zildjian, and his latest project, HITKOR.