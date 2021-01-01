Welcome to this week's Modern Drummer Podcast. Celebrate the holiday week with a Throwback Thursday show (with new material) about the 2021 Modern Drummer Festival. (Where to get tickets, when it's debut streaming - it begins at 12:01 am on December 25th.) As a bonus, we end this podcast/year with a little help from our friends, Jet Velocity Holiday All-Star Band, led by singer/songwriter Jason Ebs and featuring one of our 40-festival drummers Gregg Potter, along with Janea-Chadwick-Ebs, Cathy Rich, Teddy Andreadis and more. "Now that it's Christmas time, everyone's feeling fine!" The MD 2021 festival starts streaming on December 25th and with your ticket purchase, you can watch anytime and as many times for three months. Enjoy! We look forward to a healthy, safe and Happy New Year!