Welcome to this week's Modern Drummer Podcast featuring Gina Schock of the Go-Go's. Gina and MD's Billy Amendola have a relaxing afternoon in Brooklyn discussing the effect of her first concert at eleven years old igniting her dream of becoming a musician and leading her on a path of success. Gina also discusses her first book, Made in Hollywood: All Access with The Go-Go's. A coffee table book packed with stories and photos collected by the drummer over her 40-year career. "I'm excited to share this with everyone because these photos have just been sitting in drawers and under the beds and closets and all over the place," says Schock. "It's nice to have them all in one place so that everybody will be able to see them." Recently the Go-Go's were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame by actress Drew Barrymore. "When I was about seven I discovered the Go-Go's. I went out and bought their album Beauty and the Beat. And as the vinyl twirled, my whole world changed." The Go-Go's were the first all-female band to have a Number One album in the Billboard 200 when Beauty and the Beat hit the top spot in 1982. The quintet - Belinda Carlisle, Charlotte Caffey, Gina Schock, Kathy Valentine, and Jane Wiedlin also performed during the 2021 ceremony. Let's listen in!