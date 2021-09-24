Beautiful Day's Elizabeth Freund curated this week's MD Podcast with Ringo Starr on a private Zoom press conference to announce Ringo Starr Change The World, a new EP to be released on September 24, 2021. The 4 tracks were all recorded at Starr's Roccabella West studio and features frequent and new collaborators. Ringo comments, "I only want to release EPs at this point and here is the next one. What a blessing it's been during this past year to have a studio here at home and be able to collaborate with so many great musicians." The lead single "Let's Change The World" was written by Joseph Williams and Steve Lukather of Toto. "Just That Way" was written and performed by Ringo and his longtime engineer Bruce Sugar, and it carries on the reggae vibe from his last EP, Zoom In's "Waiting for the Tides to Turn" with Tony Chen returning on guitar, joined by Fully Fullwood on Bass and Ed Roth on Hammond B3. "Coming Undone" is Starr's first collaboration with songwriter/producer Linda Perry, who wrote and plays on the track that also featuring Trombone Shorty. For the final number, Ringo rocks his own version of "Rock Around The Clock" revved up by the unmistakable licks of Joe Walsh on guitar. They are joined by Nathan East on Upright Bass, Bruce Sugar on Piano and Amy Keys and Windy Wagner on Backing Vocals. Besides the EP, Ringo also talks about the upcoming much anticipated six hour "Get Back" film coming November 2021. Enjoy!