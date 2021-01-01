This week on the Modern Drummer Podcast, Nashville studio drummer, engineer, and producer Shannon Forrest joins Billy Amendola to talk about his years touring with Toto, his early days with Faith Hill and Tim McGraw and his road says with the Dukes of September in 2012. (Featuring Boz Scaggs, Donald Fagan & Michael McDonald). Shannon later went on to produced McDonald's album "Wide Open." Forrest grew up in South Carolina watching his dad Otis engineer Gospel and country acts before moving with his family to Nashville in 1987. In a short period of time he became one of the most in-demand-session musicians in town recording for Brooks & Dunn, Taylor Swift, Rascal Flatts, Carrie Underwood, Willie Nelson, Tim McGraw, Toby Keith, Merle Haggard, Kenny Rogers, Keith Urban and many more. Forrest fills us in on the influence Jeff Porcaro had on him growing up and his good friend and Toto percussionist Lenny Castro as well as his current Pearl and Paiste gear. Let's watch and listen in.