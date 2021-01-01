This week's Modern Drummer Podcast features the newest member of the MD Hall of Fame, The Queen of Percussion, Sheila E. Join Billy Amendola and David Frangioni as they announce the award to Sheila and congratulate her as the first woman ever to be inducted in the magazine's 45 year history of the MD's Reader's Poll HOF. Sit back, relax and listen to us chat about, her winning, early career playing with her legendary dad Pete Escovedo, Billy Cobham, George Duke, Prince, Ringo and so much more. Enjoy!