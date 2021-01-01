In this episode MD CEO David Frangioni interviews 11-year-old UK social media sensation, drummer and multi-instrumentalist Nandi Bushell! Nandi and her father John walks David thru how she got her start in music, to when Questlove discovered her videos and how that exponentially grew her social media followers. Plus Nandi talks about her epic drum battle with Dave Grohl, her new song with Tom Morello and much more. During the interview, several artists and drummers give shoutouts to Nandi about her drumming, videos, and inspiration including Jay Weinburg (Slipknot), Taylor Momsen (The Pretty Reckless), Charlie Benante (Anthrax), Brad Wilk (Rage Against the Machine), Cindy Blackman Santana (Santana), Matt Cameron (Soundgarden, Pearl Jam), Ben Harper, Jonathan Moffett (Michael Jackson), Branden Steineckert (Rancid) & Emily Estefan. In the Shop Talk segment Mike Dawson reviews the Roland - VAD306 Compact Electronic Drumset.