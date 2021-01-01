This week P!nk's Mark Schulman joins Billy Amendola and David Frangioni for the Modern Drummer Podcast to celebrate Pink and her Billboard Icon Award and new streaming Amazon Documentary. as well as catching up with Mark about his upcoming book and getting back to playing live. Mark Schulman has been touring and recording with Pink for over a decade and has been a massive part of her incredible musical journey. Schulman's infectious, energetic personality, musicianship, and educational teachings of life has him doing clinics and lectures all over the planet, spreading the gospel of how to achieve success in an ever-changing business. A few years ago he released a DVD that tells you the ins and out of the recording studio distributed by Hudson Music called A Day In The Recording Studio-A Musician's Guide To Recording Drum Tracks In The Studio. His book "Conquering Life's Stage Fright: Three Steps to Top Performance" has been selling since 2014 and he's working on a new book as we speak. Pink: All I Know So Far documentary is streaming globally on Amazon Prime. (It premiered on May 21st) Mark talks to us about a "bucket-list" moment in the film ending with the band and him playing Wembley Stadium and so much more. He also includes some very powerful words of wisdom so tune in and enjoy.