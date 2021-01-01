Welcome to this week's Modern Drummer Podcast with Billy Amendola & David Frangioni. Our special guest is one of the U.K.s most in demand session drummers of the last twenty-plus years Ash Soan. Ash has had 58 Top-10 albums on the charts as well 18 Top-10 singles with artists; Taylor Swift, Alicia Keys, Rod Stewart, Dua Lipa, Fraser T Smith, Ed Sheeran, Cher, Adele, Seal, Robbie Williams, Trevor Horn, Dionne Warwick, Sam Smith, James Morrison, Celine Dion, Hamish Stuart, Ronan Keating and more. His discography also includes him as a band member of Del Amitri, touring with Squeeze, as well as the house band drummer for the past seven years on the UK TV version of The Voice. Soan records his drums at his home studio the Windmill as well as sharing files around the world. Let's listen in and enjoy!