Another week, another MD Podcast! Join David Frangioni & Billy Amendola talking with "The Godfather" himself, Gerald Heyward. Gerald talks about re-inventing himself in the "new norm," as well as recording with Rob Thomas & Michael Jackson. Gerald spent most of his career on the road with the biggest R&B superstars; Destiny's Child, Beyoncé, Mary J Blige, Janet Jackson and more. He talks about his mentor the late Jeff Lo' Davis and playing in the church and shedding. Check it out for some very valuable advice from one of drumming's greats!