Join us for part two of the Modern Drummer Podcast as Billy Amendola & David Frangioni continue their talk with one of the world's most called session drummers, Nir Z. Listen and watch Nir in his home studio tell us about his new Sonor Vintage series drum kits. For engineers and studio lovers, this episode is a must, as Nir shares his studio setup and how he achieves his sound. Nir has played on numerous country, and cross-over pop hits with Blake Shelton and Dan & Shay, to name only two. He recorded in NYC on John Mayer's debut album, and he's recorded in England with Genesis. We had so much fun and knowledge from Nir to cover that we had to bring it to you in two parts. Watch part 1 again. Here's part 2. Enjoy!