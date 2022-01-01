John's guest is percussionist Taku Hirano. In this episode Taku talks about attending Berklee College of Music, his classmates who have also gone on to be successful in the music industry and his first break in the business. John and Taku do a deep dive into Taku's extensive resume, including touring with Fleetwood Mac and working out percussion parts with Mick Fleetwood, Lindsey Buckingham, Lionel Richie, Whitney Houston, Bette Midler, Josh Groban, John Mayer and currently with LeAnn Rimes. Taku also shared some wonderful memories of the late Christine McVie and his friend and mentor, Ndugu Chancler. Please subscribe to John's YouTube Channel! https://www.youtube.com/c/JohnDeChristopherLiveFromMyDrumRoom