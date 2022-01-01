John's guest is the great Jack Bruno! Jack is known for his always tasty playing and solid groove and in this episode, Jack talks about his Motown influences and "less is more" approach to playing a solid pocket. His early days in the Boston club scene, moving to Los Angeles in 1976 and his first major gig playing with Tina Turner, which would last over 30 years. He also discussed his long tenure playing with Joe Cocker, playing with Peter Frampton, Delbert McClinton and his current gig with Jim Messina of Loggins and Messina fame. Throughout, Jack offers great insight into supporting singers, and much more!