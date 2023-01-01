John's guest is Eddie Tuduri. Eddie shares his incredible life story including playing drums for major acts like The Beach Boys, Rick Nelson, Dwight Yoakum, Dobie Gray, Dr. John and many more, to his surfing accident in 1997 which left him temporarily paralyzed. Being the founder and director of The Rhythmic Arts Project (TRAP) and the great work they do. Throughout it all, Eddie remains a positive and inspiring force, and a beloved member of the Drum Community. Please subscribe to John's YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/JohnDeChristopherLiveFromMyDrumRoom