John's guest is legendary drummer and founding member of "Creedence Clearwater Revival," Doug "Cosmo" Clifford. John and Doug do a deep dive into CCR's incredible catalog, with Doug sharing his insights into CCR's history, song development, and his approach to creating his iconic drum parts. Doug talks about his association with Camco drums and Paiste in 1969, including his famous 18" hi hats, and gives a breakdown of the gear he used on those iconic CCR records, the Netflix documentary "Travelin' Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at Royal Albert Hall" from 1970, Doug's post CCR projects, and much more.