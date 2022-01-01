John's guest is the great Chris Parker! In this episode, Chris talks about starting out on the drums at age three and playing professionally by 11. Chris and John do a deep dive into Chris' incredible and prolific career. Meeting Will Lee in 1972, moving from Woodstock to New York City and breaking into the New York recording scene in the early 1970s. Joining the band that would be known as "Stuff" and later playing double drums with Steve Gadd. Touring with the Brecker Brothers, Boz Scaggs, Bob Dylan, playing in the house band for Saturday Night Live for six years, and becoming a fixture in the New York music scene. Chris also discussed his latest Chris Parker Trio record, "Tell Me" which is available now, as well as his love of painting and his artwork. Please subscribe to John's YouTube channel! https://www.youtube.com/c/JohnDeChristopherLiveFromMyDrumRoom