In this episode, John's guest is the great Clem Burke. Clem talks about his formative years playing snare drum and later bass drum in The Bridgemen Drum & Bugle Corps, playing in rock bands as a teenager, the New York club scene in the 70s, and joining Blondie in 1975. Blondie's recent sold-out tour and newly released archival box set, "Against The Odds." John and Clem do a deep dive into Clem's signature drum parts on several Blondie tracks, as well as Clem's style, technique, and influences. Clem also discusses receiving his Honorary Doctorate from the University of Gloucestershire, and his gigs with the Eurythmics, Romantics, the Ramones, Go-Go's, the Empty Hearts, and more.