Part 3 of John DeChristopher's series Remembering Charlie Watts. A fabulous discussion with drumming legends, Simon Kirke (Bad Company/Free) Steve Gorman (Black Crowes/Trigger Hippy), Gregg Bissonette (Ringo Starr All Star Band) and Don McAulay (Charlie's drum tech and currently Steve Jordan's drum tech). Check out John's other episodes of "Live From My Drum Room With John DeChristopher!" and subscribe to his YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/c/JohnDeChristopherLiveFromMyDrumRoom