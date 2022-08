Recorded October 7, 2021. The first of a series of episodes devoted to Remembering Charlie Watts. A huge thanks to my friends Steve Gadd, Kenney Jones, Rick Marotta, Stan Lynch, Michael Shrieve, Andy Newmark, Steve Maxwell, John Ferraro and Yard Gavrilovic. The laughs and stories were non-stop! Check out Part 2! Check out John's other episodes of "Live From My Drum Room" and subscribe to his YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/c/JohnDeChristopherLiveFromMyDrumRoom