Originally aired live on August 18, 2021. A very special and enjoyable chat with one of my drumming heroes, the legendary Joe Vitale! Joe and I discussed his incredible 50+ year career as the groove behind rock icons, Joe Walsh, Peter Frampton, CSNY and The Eagles, including stories behind making all those iconic records. We also discussed his excellent book, "Backstage Pass" with Joe sharing many funny stories. Check out John's other episodes of "Live From My Drum Room" and subscribe to his YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/c/JohnDeChristopherLiveFromMyDrumRoom