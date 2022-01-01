In this episode, John remembers the great Jeff Porcaro whom we lost August 5, 1992. Joining John is a legendary group of Jeff's friends and contemporaries and a literal "who's who" of the drumming community, including Jim Keltner, Vinnie Colaiuta, John Robinson, Rick Marotta, Stan Lynch, Gregg Bissonette, Gary Mallaber, Jody Cortez, David Garfield, John Good, Rich Mangicaro, Robyn Flans, Harry McCarthy, Ross Garfield and Paul Jamieson. They discussed Jeff's incomparable body of work, his incredible time and feel, and the deep love and respect he had from everyone. John also read messages from Jeff's brother, Steve Porcaro, "Toto" keyboardist and co-founder, David Paich, and legendary session bassist, Bob Glaub. Some heartwarming and funny stories were shared by all, with the common thread being Jeff's sense of humor, and his incredible generosity, both as a musician, and as a person.