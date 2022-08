Originally aired live on March 16, 2021. John chats with two of his best pals and incredible drummers, Myron Grombacher and Gregg Bissonette! Myron talks about playing with Rick Derringer before joining the Pat Benatar Band, his iconic drum sets and the early days of MTV. Gregg and Myron shared some funny stories about their long friendship and the great Mark Craney. This one was extra special for me because I love these two guys so much!