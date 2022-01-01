John's guest is drummer, producer, songwriter, and original drummer for "Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers," Stan Lynch. Stan discussed reuniting with his longtime friend and Heartbreakers bandmate, guitarist extraordinaire Mike Campbell, and his recent tour with Mike's band, "The Dirty Knobs." Stan shared some stories from the tour, and how it felt to be touring and playing with Mike again after 30 years. John and Stan did a deep dive into tempos, playing comfortably and the importance of songs having a natural pulse. Stan talked about joining Dixon Drums and using them on tour, about his other projects, "The Speaker Wars" and "The Chefs" and much more!