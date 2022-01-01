John's guest is the legendary Jeff Hamilton! In this episode Jeff talks about his early drumming influences, attending Indiana University and studying with the great John Von Ohlen, joining Woody Herman's band in 1977 at age 23, and being invited by Ray Brown to join The L.A. Four in 1978 and relocating to Los Angeles, where Jeff established himself as one of the most versatile and sought after drummers. Jeff shared insights on his ride cymbal beat, brush playing, his approach to achieving his organic drum sound, his equipment and developing the products he uses and endorses. John and Jeff also talked about their history going back over 30 years, with lots of great and funny stories.