John's guest is the legendary Peter Erskine! Peter and John discussed Peter's MD Legends Series Book (available now!), and numerous other topics including vintage drums, selecting ride cymbals, home recording and much more. They also talked about Peter's upcoming induction into the PAS (Percussive Arts Society) Hall Of Fame in November of 2022. Both Peter and John shared some funny stories, and Peter offered some invaluable drumming insights as only a true Legend like he can.